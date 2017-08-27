Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, August 27, 2017, 3:38 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Mayweather stops McGregor in 10th

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.

floyd-mayweather-jr-hits-conor-mcgregor-in-a-super-welterweight-boxing-match-saturday-aug-26-2017-in-las-vegas-ap-photoisaac-brekken

Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round Saturday night, ending the boxing spectacle of the summer.

The most unusual megafight in years went longer and was more competitive than many expected when an unbeaten, five-division world champion boxer took on a mixed martial artist making his pro boxing debut.

While McGregor (0-1) had the T-Mobile Arena crowd behind his improbable quest, Mayweather (50-0) survived a rough beginning and gradually took control. He brutalized McGregor in the 10th, landing numerous shots and chasing McGregor around the ring until referee Robert Byrd saved the Irishman and stopped the fight.

Sports on 08/27/2017

Print Headline: Mayweather stops McGregor

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Mayweather stops McGregor in 10th

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online