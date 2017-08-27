NFL INJURY REPORT

PATRIOTS

Edelman done for year

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the 2017 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in a preseason game.

The Patriots announced Saturday that Edelman, Tom Brady’s favorite target, would be sidelined all season after the noncontact injury in the first quarter of Friday night’s preseason game at Detroit.

The 31-year-old Edelman headed downfield after a catch and when he planted his right foot into the turf, he tore the ligament.

“Julian is a great competitor, works hard, is tough, does all of the things that you ask him to do. I feel badly for him, of course,” Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said Saturday.

“We feel badly for Julian and hope that he will have a speedy and complete recovery. But yeah, the team will have to move on and we’ll have to compete in this season without him.” Edelman, whose spectacular fourth-quarter reception helped the Patriots’ record comeback victory in the Super Bowl in February, signed a two-year contract extension earlier this year. He has been, by far, Brady’s top pass catcher with 436 receptions over the past four seasons, including the playoffs.

CHIEFS

Ware awaits results

The Chiefs are holding out hope running back Spencer Ware’s knee injury won’t cost him the 2017 season, but they are awaiting a more complete diagnosis.

Ware received an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury, which occurred during Friday’s preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks. “It’s not one of those things that’s just clear-cut end of the season, or I’d tell you it was,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said during a teleconference Saturday. “That’s not what it is right now. So we just gotta see exactly what the MRI shows and then go from there. “He’s sore. You gotta go through the whole process here.”

In the scenario he misses time, rookie Kareem Hunt is slotted to move atop the depth chart, Reid confirmed Saturday, with Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller also seeing more significant roles than originally planned.