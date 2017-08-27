PA to host late-night TV game

The Pulaski Academy Bruins are accustomed to playing under the lights, but the shine at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium will be a little brighter than normal in three weeks.

Coach Kevin Kelley's Bruins will be playing host to Bossier City (La.) Parkway at 9 p.m. Central on Friday, Sept. 15 on ESPNU, as part of the network's high school football schedule.

The late kickoff time is because of ESPNU is airing a college football game, Massachusetts-Temple, at 6 p.m. Central.

Kelley said he was approached by an official with Paragon Marketing Group in April about having Pulaski Academy on ESPNU, and he recalled how the group was interested in Parkway because of senior quarterback Justin Rogers, a TCU oral commitment, and senior wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who has scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Alabama and LSU, among others.

"So we've got a reason to put them on television," Kelley recalled the official telling him about Parkway, citing Rogers and Marshall. "We need two reasons to do it. The other reason is who you guys are. Would you be interested? I said, 'Yeah. We've done a few TV games.'

"They called down there [Parkway]. They wanted to do it too, since they're a high-profile program, too."

The Bruins, three-defending Class 5A state champions, are no stranger to being on national television or the internet.

Pulaski Academy's 5A-Central Conference game against Sylvan Hills last season was aired on Facebook Live via Bleacher Report's page. The Bruins were last on an ESPN network in 2009 when they played at Little Rock Christian on ESPNU.

"It will be interesting to see how the kids react," Kelley said. "Some of them could get nervous. Some of them tend to play better. Some of them, you've got to go, 'Guys, the game has started. That stuff is over. Play the game and let the rest of it take care of itself.'

"Win, lose or draw, they'll be used to the craziness of that week and the distractions that they'll be able to focus the other weeks."

Pulaski Academy begins its season Friday at Sand Springs (Okla.) Page.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE

Better start sought

Hot Springs Lakeside lost its first three games last season, then went 6-1 in the 5A-South Conference to reach the playoffs, losing at home to Little Rock McClellan 32-16 in a first-round game.

Coach Jared McBride said he is looking for a stronger start to the 2017 season, which begins Monday against Joe T. Robinson at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"It was a learning experience for us all," McBride said. "If you make changes and stay the course, good things will happen for you. But we don't want that to happen again."

Robinson beat Lakeside 51-28 last season, but the Senators lost wide receiver Koilan Jackson and linebacker Myles Fells to graduation, but bring back senior wide receiver Nathan Page.

"They're very athletic," McBride said. "Hopefully we'll play better and it will be a good football game."

MAYFLOWER

Simmons leads way

Mayflower Coach Todd Langrell is glad to have one of the state's top running backs back, Deon Simmons, on his side.

Simmons rushed for 1,591 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore to lead Mayflower to the Class 3A playoffs.

"He's one of the best in the state," Langrell said. "We expect special things from him. I don't say this lightly, he may be one of the best kids I've ever coached. That's a strong statement, but he's really good."

Mayflower, 6-5 in 2016, opens its season Tuesday against Central Arkansas Christian at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. CAC is running the Wing-T offense this season.

It's the first of four consecutive Mayflower opponents that are expected to run the Wing-T or Flexbone offense.

Langrell said he is ready for the Eagles to face that challenge.

"You've got to be disciplined," Langrell said. "Wing-T teams, they'll try to get angles on you and pull guards and tackles. Do your job and play hard."

