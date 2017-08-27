Police file charges related to gunfire

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana police have arrested a 47-year-old woman in a shooting Thursday at a convenience store parking lot, police said.

Debbie Crittenden was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence related to Thursday's shooting at the Stop and Shop Convenience Store at 1804 E. Ninth St.

Texarkana police spokesman Kristi Bennett said she was unable to comment on exactly what the evidence was or how Crittenden might be connected to the shooting.

Police arrived at the store at 10 p.m. Thursday in response to a 911 call about a shooting, Bennett said. Upon arrival, officers found Michael Clark, 18, of Texarkana lying in the parking lot with two gunshot wounds.

Clark was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

While responding to the call at the convenience store, police noticed a vehicle speeding in the 2700 block of North State Line Avenue. Its driver did not stop until reaching the emergency room entrance of Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Inside the vehicle was a second victim, 19-year-old Kartavious Eason of Hope, who had suffered a gunshot wound in his leg, police said.

The initial investigation indicated that a confrontation occurred near the gas pumps at the Stop and Shop, resulting in gunfire exchanged between Clark and Eason, police said.

Clark was listed in serious condition at Wadley on Friday. Eason was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Metro on 08/27/2017