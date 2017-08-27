Suspect in death of train rider held

A Tennessee woman wanted as an accessory in the death of an Arkansas man who was thrown off a freight train in Wyoming earlier this month was arrested Thursday by Hot Springs police.

Ashley Nicole Chandler, 29, whose address was listed as "city streets" in Cookeville, Tenn., was arrested by detectives and booked into the Garland County jail shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Eric Barrett, 26, of Royal was reportedly traveling on a freight train Aug. 19 with Chandler and another man, Dennis Morely, when a confrontation broke out and Barrett was thrown from a train in Sweetwater County, Wyo., according to a release from the Hot Springs Police Department.

Barrett's body was located by Union Pacific railroad personnel about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 19, according to a news release issued Friday by Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell.

Hot Springs detectives developed information that Chandler was in the Hot Springs area, and an investigation involving multiple agencies led to her arrest.

Chandler remained in custody without bond Friday. She faces an extradition hearing to Wyoming on Sept. 5 in Garland County Circuit Court.

