Transition smooth with familiar face

Change can disrupt everything, but the Maumelle Hornets are not subscribing to that notion.

After previous head football coach David Farr resigned during the offseason to join the Russellville coaching staff, longtime Maumelle assistant Kirk Horton was hired as his replacement, to the delight of his players.

Change can disrupt everything, but the Maumelle Hornets are not subscribing to that notion.

After previous head football coach David Farr resigned during the offseason to join the Russellville coaching staff, longtime Maumelle assistant Kirk Horton was hired as his replacement, to the delight of his players.

Senior linebacker Spencer Simpson has played under Horton since middle school.

"I've known him for the majority of my life, and he's always coached me," Simpson said. "He's a really good coach, and he's a really good leader of this team. I think he's going to lead us to a lot of victories this year."

Junior Xavion Morgan took over at quarterback early last season and said the changes introduced by Horton have come easily.

"We have different plays and different routes," Morgan said. "We lineup differently. We have different cadences. We just have different everything, and I like it. It's crazy, but it's fun.

"We throw in new stuff every day, and we've all caught on. It's like the back of our hands."

Horton has worked with many of Maumelle's players since their football careers began, which he said has eased the transition.

"Basically, I've just moved up with them," Horton said. "We've had a special bond. They've played really hard for me. They get me. I get them. We get along. It's fun coming to practice."

Horton said Maumelle will remain in a Spread offense, but he has introduced a version different from the one directed by Farr the past few seasons.

One constant remains at quarterback. Morgan passed for 1,250 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

"Last year was a learning experience," Morgan said. "This year, everything is clicking on all cylinders for me."

"He got thrown in the fire last year, and he was just an athlete playing a position," Horton said. "Now I would say he's a quarterback that is athletic. He gets it now."

Simpson is expected to lead a defense that Horton said was much improved last season. With senior leadership back, Horton believes the defense will adapt quickly to its change from three down linemen to a 4-2-5 set.

"This fits our personnel a little better," Horton said. "I think we've looked a little better over the summer defensively. We have a lot of seniors. I don't think we played poorly on defense last year. We made some major improvements from the previous year when we played really young.

"The guys are battle tested. They'll have a better chance to just go be athletes and not have to think as much."

Horton said he is confident Maumelle will be a playoff contender.

"We're just a step away," Horton said. "We're dipping our toes in the water. We just haven't jumped in the pool yet, but we're just about ready. I would be thoroughly disappointed if we don't make the playoffs.

"I think we can play with anybody in the conference. With a little bit of consistency, we'll definitely have a winning record."

Sports on 08/27/2017