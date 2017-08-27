Wildcats' lost season leads to new coach

Episcopal Collegiate's winless season on the field last fall began against a Michael Carter-coached team.

Carter is now charged with ending that streak after moving to Class 3A Episcopal in February after six successful seasons at Class 2A Conway Christian, which won 19 games the past two years, including 48-12 over Episcopal to open 2016.

But the schools won't meet this season, with Episcopal opening Friday at home against Drew Central.

"That would have been awkward, to be sure," Carter said of facing his previous employer. "I would have had mixed feelings."

The Wildcats finished 1-9 last fall, its only victory coming in Week 5 via forfeit after 2-3A rival Rose Bud canceled its final six games because of insufficient player numbers.

The numbers weren't pretty for Episcopal.

One year removed from a second-round playoff berth -- an 8-3 team featured that Allie Freeman IV, who graduated as the state's all-time leading receiver -- the Wildcats were outscored 452-88 and allowed at least 42 points in every game.

"We've got to get better on defense," said Carter, adding that he hopes a splashy hire and more aggressive mindset will trigger improvement this fall.

Carter tapped former NFL safety Tyrell Johnson, who starred at Rison and played at Arkansas State University, to coordinate a 4-2-5 scheme.

"Our big thing is getting to the football," Carter said. "We want 11 players around the football. Tyrell is doing a great job with our kids. We've got some good players."

The best is senior utility back/linebacker RJ Rice, who figures to be one of the school's most heavily recruited players since Episcopal began playing varsity football in 2003.

Rice, 6-1, 220 pounds, has scholarship offers from Missouri State and Arkansas Tech, and more will follow in the next few months, Carter said.

"Very good player," Carter said. "He's done an outstanding job leading our team."

Rice is one of only 23 players on the roster. Five starters do return on each side of the ball, including senior quarterback Phillip Bryant, 6-0, 170, and senior two-way lineman Calloway Clark, 6-0, 185.

Episcopal will run the Spread, Carter said.

A newcomer to watch is freshman Jason Stith, 5-10, 170, who will start at outside linebacker.

"He plays beyond his age," Carter said.

Carter, who is president of the Arkansas Football Coaches Association, reached the postseason every year at Conway Christian, a private school. The Eagles were 5-2A champions in 2014 and advanced to the playoff semifinals in 2015.

He said his situation at Episcopal is "very similar" to his first season at Conway Christian in terms of overall talent.

"I think we're going to win some games," Carter said.

He is also upper school dean of students at Episcopal, a private school in the shadow of downtown Little Rock.

