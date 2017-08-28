Bicyclist, 72, seriously hurt after crashing into suspected barbed-wire trap in Arkansas

A 72-year-old bicyclist was seriously hurt after crashing into a suspected barbed wire trap on an Arkansas bike trail, authorities say.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the crash happened Friday morning as Charles Grim was riding his bike on the Tsa La Gi trail near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville.

While traveling, Grim ran into a piece of barbed wire that was suspended at chest level, according to the newspaper.

Grim suffered a major head injury and was transported to a local hospital, where he was placed in intensive care, police said.

The case is being treated as a criminal investigation.

