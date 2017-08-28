Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 28, 2017, 8:32 p.m.

Arkansas man gets prison in New Mexico for meth trafficking

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:51 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison in New Mexico for methamphetamine trafficking.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Dellrick Davonte Smith of Monticello also was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.

Smith was arrested in March after federal drug agents seized more than 3 pounds of meth from him at a bus station in Albuquerque.

Authorities say the drugs were inside bundles that were strapped to Smith's body.

Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

