Astros, Rangers await word

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers won't travel to Houston as planned after their games Sunday in California because of torrential floodwaters that have engulfed the city in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Rangers had been scheduled to head to Houston after playing Oakland to await the start of a three-game series with the Astros beginning Tuesday. Instead, they'll return to Dallas to await word on its status. The Astros are in Anaheim and also will fly to Dallas while a decision is made on when and where the series will be played.

MLB spokesman Michael Teevan said officials who handle scheduling are communicating with the teams and monitoring the situation.

Some have suggested that this week's series with the Rangers could be moved to Arlington. If it is, it wouldn't be the first time home games in Houston have been moved to another park because of a hurricane.

In the wake of Hurricane Ike in 2008, MLB moved two games with the Chicago Cubs to Milwaukee, about 95 miles from Chicago, effectively making the contests home games for the Cubs. Chicago won both of those games, with Carlos Zambrano throwing a no-hitter in the first one, leaving the Astros furious about the move.

Sports on 08/28/2017