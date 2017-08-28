Authorities: Search ongoing for missing hiker at state park in Arkansas

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are searching for a hiker who went missing over the weekend at a state park.

Several agencies were combing over Devil’s Den State Park on Monday morning in the hopes of finding a 35-year-old man reported missing Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Agency spokeswoman Melody Daniel said the man was expected to return to a set location by 3:30 p.m. Sunday. After he didn’t arrive, a report was filed.

Authorities initiated a search that yielded no sign of the missing hiker, Daniel said. The search resumed Monday.

Devil’s Den State Park, a 2,500-acre site near West Fork, is about 40 miles north of Fort Smith in Washington County.

Additional agencies responding include the Washington County sheriff’s office and the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

A call to the sheriff’s office for additional information regarding the search was not immediately successful.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.