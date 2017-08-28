Ex-waiter’s bail $35,000 in sex-assault case

BENTONVILLE — A judge has set bail at $35,000 for a former restaurant employee accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy in the restroom of the business.

Brandon G. Guillen, 21, of Bentonville was arrested Aug. 21 on a charge of second-degree sexual assault, according to a news release from the Benton-ville Police Department.

Guillen worked at the Buttered Biscuit in Bentonville, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Tyler Williams, deputy prosecutor, requested at a hearing Aug. 21 that bail for Guillen be set at $75,000. Williams told Circuit Judge Robin Green that Guillen left the state earlier this month and went to Colorado.

The boy’s mother called Bentonville police on Aug. 10 to report a sexual assault, according to court documents.

The mother reported that she and other family members went to the restaurant to have breakfast, and they were seated by Guillen, according to court documents.

The woman said her son needed to use the restroom and she let him go alone since the table was close to the restroom, according to the affidavit.

The boy told his mother about the sexual assault after the family returned home, according to the affidavit.

The boy was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, the affidavit said. He reported that the waiter entered the restroom, blocked the door, exposed himself and then inappropriately touched him, according to the affidavit.