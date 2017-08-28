Facebook expands partnership with Arkansas schools

HOT SPRINGS — Facebook is expanding a partnership with Arkansas and will donate virtual reality kits to every public high school in the state.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that the state and the social media company are expanding the TechStart Partnership, which was announced earlier this year to generate interest in computer science careers and instruction.

Facebook originally donated 400 virtual reality classroom kits, including computers, cameras and Oculus Rift equipment, to approximately 250 schools.

Hutchinson said the new agreement expands the donation all of the more than 360 public high schools in the state.

Each school will also receive an Oculus Rift touch controller and 30 virtual reality viewers.

