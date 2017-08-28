Home / Latest News /
Facebook expands partnership with Arkansas schools
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.
HOT SPRINGS — Facebook is expanding a partnership with Arkansas and will donate virtual reality kits to every public high school in the state.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that the state and the social media company are expanding the TechStart Partnership, which was announced earlier this year to generate interest in computer science careers and instruction.
Facebook originally donated 400 virtual reality classroom kits, including computers, cameras and Oculus Rift equipment, to approximately 250 schools.
Hutchinson said the new agreement expands the donation all of the more than 360 public high schools in the state.
Each school will also receive an Oculus Rift touch controller and 30 virtual reality viewers.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
RBear says... August 28, 2017 at 5:04 p.m.
Awesome news for high school students in Arkansas. Getting them exposed to new technology and the application of that technology can only benefit the state, including helping drive new economic opportunity. AR/VR is still a burgeoning technology with applications beyond games just coming into being. Some include remote surgery, remote monitoring/diagnostics, and other remote applications. Thank you Facebook for making this possible.
