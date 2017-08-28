Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 28, 2017, 5:36 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Little Rock chef's food truck advances on Food Network competition

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 3:25 p.m.

hitting-the-road-for-the-great-food-truck-race-is-little-rock-chef-donnie-ferneau-his-wife-meaghan-left-and-sous-chef-amanda-ivy

PHOTO BY FOOD NETWORK

Hitting the road for The Great Food Truck Race is Little Rock chef Donnie Ferneau, his wife, Meaghan (left) and sous chef Amanda Ivy.


A Little Rock chef has advanced another week in the Food Network's The Great Food Truck Race.

Donnie Ferneau Jr. slid through last week’s premiere, which took place in New Orleans, with a recipe for chocolate cheesecake beignets.

This week, the episode's location was Pensacola, Fla. The challenge? Red snapper.

After earning $200 in a preliminary competition that involved serving up fried chicken and grits to a group of 500 U.S. Navy officers, Ferneau's team made a snapper recipe good enough to earn its truck, The Southern Frenchie, a spot on the show’s third episode.

Ferneau will compete with his former sous chef, Amanda Ivy, and his wife, Meaghan, in Alabama next week.

The chef came to the capital city more than 15 years ago and has since won the Diamond Chef Arkansas competition multiple times, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Five trucks remain in The Great Food Truck Race, which airs at 8 p.m. Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock chef's food truck advances on Food Network competition

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online