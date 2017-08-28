Little Rock chef's food truck advances on Food Network competition

A Little Rock chef has advanced another week in the Food Network's The Great Food Truck Race.

Donnie Ferneau Jr. slid through last week’s premiere, which took place in New Orleans, with a recipe for chocolate cheesecake beignets.

This week, the episode's location was Pensacola, Fla. The challenge? Red snapper.

After earning $200 in a preliminary competition that involved serving up fried chicken and grits to a group of 500 U.S. Navy officers, Ferneau's team made a snapper recipe good enough to earn its truck, The Southern Frenchie, a spot on the show’s third episode.

Ferneau will compete with his former sous chef, Amanda Ivy, and his wife, Meaghan, in Alabama next week.

The chef came to the capital city more than 15 years ago and has since won the Diamond Chef Arkansas competition multiple times, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Five trucks remain in The Great Food Truck Race, which airs at 8 p.m. Sundays.