LR man wounded in shooting at club

A 27-year-old man was shot at a Little Rock nightclub early Sunday, police said.

Police responded after off-duty Little Rock officers said shots were fired inside Envy, a nightclub at 7200 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a police report. Officers were dispatched at 4:18 a.m.

Derrick Terry of Little Rock had been shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said. He did not have life-threatening injuries. It was unclear how many people were at the club during the shooting.

The off-duty officers identified 26-year-old David Whitlock of Little Rock as the suspect in the shooting, according to the report. He was arrested and charged with first-degree battery, theft by receiving, fleeing and possession of a firearm by certain persons, the report said.

In the parking lot of the club, officers found a black revolver that had been reported stolen to Little Rock police, according to the report.

Metro on 08/28/2017