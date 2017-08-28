Naturals' 2 errors give Travs victory

SPRINGDALE -- The Arkansas Travelers took advantage of their opportunities again against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday.

The Travelers scored three unearned runs off two errors and clinched the series with a 5-4 victory before 4,693 at Arvest Ballpark.

On Saturday, Arkansas won, 13-3, behind 11 walks from Naturals' pitchers.

Northwest Arkansas was a gracious host again Sunday but in a slightly different manner.

The Travelers scored three runs in the third inning, including two unearned runs when catcher Steven Baron singled home Ryan Casteel, who had reached on an error, and Seth Mejias-Brean with two outs for a 4-0 lead.

Dario Pizzano reached on an error by Naturals' first baseman Ryan O'Hearn. Casteel followed with a single, and consecutive walks to Mejias-Brean and Tyler Marlette forced home Pizzano for a 5-2 cushion.

Chase De Jong gave up 2 runs over 5 innings and struck out 5 for the victory for the Travelers earning his first victory in over two months.

"It's been a while since I've had one," De Jong said.

De Jong, who started the season on the Seattle Mariners' roster before moving down to Class AAA Tacoma and then Class AA Arkansas, walked three and gave up five hits.

De Jong retired six in a row at one point into the third inning before the Naturals scored their first run.

Two of his walks scored as the Naturals pushed across single runs in the third and fifth innings. De Jong's biggest challenge was in the fifth inning, his last inning of work, when the Naturals scored a run off a walk and had two on with two outs.

De Jong struck out Logan Moon to finish that threat and get him through the fifth to qualify for the victory.

