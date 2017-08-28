BROWNS

Kizer named starting QB

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns’ roll call of starting quarterbacks since 1999 has a new entry. Introducing No. 27, rookie DeShone Kizer.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for you.

Kizer will start the Browns’ season opener on Sept. 10 against Pittsburgh after showing Coach Hue Jackson what he wanted to see during an exhibition start on Saturday night at Tampa Bay.

“DeShone is our starting quarterback,” Jackson said Sunday during a conference call, finally ending months of speculation, twists and turns. “He has earned the right to play through his preparation. He has established a work ethic that I think has earned the respect of his teammates.

“I think it will forward him the ability to run the offense as we move forward, which hopefully will lead to success.”

Kizer played the first half, completing 6 of 18 passes for 93 yards and an interception. The Browns won 13-9.

CHIEFS

RB Ware tears ligament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to play this season without their top running back.

Spencer Ware tore the posterior cruciate ligament and caused other damage to his right knee in Friday night’s exhibition game in Seattle, an MRI exam revealed. The Chiefs plan to seek a second opinion but their medical staff believes he will require season-ending surgery.

Ware was hurt while fighting for extra yardage early in the loss to the Seahawks.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Sunday that players with a torn PCL can often get back on the field through rehab. But he said additional damage to the outside back corner of Ware’s knee compounds the issue, and “at this point in time our medical staff believes he needs season-ending surgery.”

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said third-round draft pick Kareem Hunt will be the starter for the regular-season opener Sept. 7 at New England. Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller will likely serve as backups.

JETS

DE Ealy claimed

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have claimed defensive end Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots.

To make room on the roster Sunday, the Jets also waived injured defensive lineman Anthony Johnson. Ealy joins his cousin and fellow defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson on New York’s roster. Ealy was a second-round pick of Carolina out of the University of Missouri in 2014 and had 14 sacks and six forced fumbles in three seasons with the Panthers. He had three sacks and an interception in Carolina’s loss to Denver in Super Bowl 50.

Ealy was traded to New England in March, but was cut by the Patriots on Saturday.