No. 14 Stanford rolls Down Under

SYDNEY -- Running back Bryce Love didn't take long to prove that he's a very competent replacement for Christian McCaffrey at Stanford.

Love scored a touchdown and finished with 180 yards rushing to lead the No. 14 Cardinal to a 62-7 victory over Rice late Saturday in the Sydney College Football Cup.

Love, installed as the No. 1 player in the backfield after McCaffrey was drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers, had 13 carries, including a 62-yard burst through the Rice line on Stanford's opening play from scrimmage. He didn't play much after the middle of the third quarter.

"Bryce is going to be our lead dog," Stanford Coach David Shaw said. "But it's nice to know we've got some guys who can back him up. I'm excited about where Bryce is heading into this season. We don't want to wear Bryce out in any one game, so those guys have got to come out and make plays like they did today."

Cameron Scarlett was one of those guys.

Scarlett, a redshirt freshman who also moved up in the Stanford pecking order, had three touchdowns, all rushing, and finished with 68 yards on nine carries. He also had one 56-yard pass reception.

The Cardinal were 31-point favorites. They led 38-0 at halftime and scored touchdowns on their first four possessions.

Rice, trailing 55-0, finally broke its scoreless drought with 6 minutes remaining on running back Austin Walker's 23-yard touchdown run.

