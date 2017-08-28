Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock man accused of pointing rusted gun, threatening to kill teen girl's brother
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:28 a.m.
A North Little Rock man was arrested Sunday after a teenage girl said he accosted her with a rusted gun and threatened to kill her sibling.
Around 6:10 p.m., a North Little Rock officer was flagged down by a 17-year-old girl who said a person nicknamed "Black" stopped her at Alpha Street and Gardenia Avenue, according to a police report.
The teen said that the man pulled out a rusted gun, pointed it toward her and said, "I'm going to kill your brother and anyone around him."
The teen ran away as the gunman drove off in a Ford Fusion, she said. She described his appearance to police and said he lives across from Stella's Liquor Store at 4816 Broadway.
Police then went to the home of 31-year-old Anthony Parchell, who lives across from that business.
A Fusion was parked in the driveway and a gun with a rusted barrel was lying partially exposed on the front passenger side floor, police said.
Parchell was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bond.
A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.
