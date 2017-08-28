Police identify man critically hurt in shooting outside Little Rock club

Police on Monday identified the 29-year-old injured in a shooting outside a club in downtown Little Rock over the weekend.

Ramone Nunez of Little Rock was shot about 2 a.m. Saturday in the Club Level parking lot at 315 Main St., according to a preliminary report.

A spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department previously said that two drivers left the club when it closed and one vehicle hit the other, leading to an argument between two men. One reportedly shot the other multiple times.

According to the report released Monday, witnesses told officers that a Red Mercedes and a Lexus fled the scene.

Blocks away, police reportedly found a black Lexus with a flat tire in a parking lot near the intersection of 10th and Main streets. A gun was also found in the car, authorities said.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken in for questioning and later released without charges, the report stated.

Nunez, who was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, was listed in critical condition Saturday, police previously said. His condition Monday was not known.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.