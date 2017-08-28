Robber fires shots, takes cash while pair waiting to pick up friend, Little Rock police say

A man and woman say a robber fired shots in their direction then took more than $1,000 in cash, according to a report from Little Rock police.

The pair told officers that they drove to a home in Little Rock on Friday to pick up the woman’s friend. When they arrived around 1:40 a.m., the friend said she would be out in a few minutes because she was just getting out of the shower, according to the report.

While they waited outside of their vehicle, the robber reportedly came from around the back of the residence.

He fired shots in their direction, then told the man to get on the ground, police wrote in the report. The victim told officers that the assailant, whom he knew as Nelson, hit him in the head with the gun two times and said he would kill him.

The robber reportedly told the victim to empty his pockets, which he did, then walked into the house.

The man and woman left and called officers, who asked to be taken back to the scene of the crime, according to the report. Though the pair initially said they would take the officers there, they were unable to locate the residence.

No arrests have been made.