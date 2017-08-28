Home / Latest News /
Police: Man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:05 p.m.
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.
Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert.
Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.
The girl swam to shore in the town of Shrewsbury and was discovered about 4 a.m.
Police said she suffered "visible injuries" that were not life-threatening.
Hubert is expected to be arraigned Monday on a kidnapping charge.
The investigation is ongoing.
mrcharles says... August 28, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
Shoot the MF!
