Police: Man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.

Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert.

Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.

The girl swam to shore in the town of Shrewsbury and was discovered about 4 a.m.

Police said she suffered "visible injuries" that were not life-threatening.

Hubert is expected to be arraigned Monday on a kidnapping charge.

The investigation is ongoing.