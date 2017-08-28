Police: Naked, injured man found in Little Rock backyard; bloody clothes, knife found later

After finding a disrobed and injured man at his back door Sunday morning, a Little Rock resident later found blood-stained clothing and a knife scattered across his backyard, he told police.

Police were called at 7:04 a.m. to a home on Elmhurst Drive, according to a police report. The 911 caller, a 67-year-old resident of the home, said he awoke to a naked and bloodied stranger beating on his door, according to a police report.

Police spoke with the victim, a 46-year-old Little Rock man, who told police that he was "jumped" by four attackers around 11 p.m. Saturday night. He said it happened during the fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Both of the 46-year-old's eyes were swollen shut, police said. He had multiple cuts on his body and arms, and he was bleeding from his mouth and around his left eye.

The victim was unable to provide an address where he lived or say if anything was taken from him, the report said. He was taken to an area hospital for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

A short time later, the homeowner called police again to say he found bloodied clothes in his yard.

The 67-year-old pointed out an open folding knife lying on concrete next to a splotch of dried blood. Police spotted a tank top, camouflage shorts and underwear, all with dried blood on them, the report said.

Blood was also smeared on the deck, on the southern outside wall and along a fence, police said.

Police collected the stained clothing, weapon and blood samples as evidence. No suspects were listed on the report.