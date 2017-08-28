See Wonder Boys regain their power

When Springdale's Cua' Rose redshirted during Pittsburg State's (Kan.) playoff run in 2014, he decided he needed to return to Arkansas.

His sister, Trenyuanna, had heart surgery, and Rose said he "wanted to be closer to her."

He transferred to Arkansas Tech in time for the 2015 season, and he was able to make the one-hour drive from Russellville to Little Rock, where Trenyuanna lives.

"It was hard, but it wasn't hard," said Rose, who had 65 tackles and two interceptions last season and was a second-team All-Great American Conference selection. "She's doing good now, and I wanted to be closer to my family."

Arkansas Tech is doing better now, as well, after going 5-6 in 2013 and 3-8 in 2014, Coach Raymond Monica's first two seasons.

Rose, who has contributed to Tech's resurgence, helping the Wonder Boys to their first two winning seasons since joining the GAC in 2011, 9-3 in 2015 and 6-5 in in 2016.

"Honestly, I just hope for a winning season," Rose said.

That perspective is changing.

Aside from a 42-7 loss to league champion Harding at the end of the 2016 season, the Wonder Boys' other four losses were each by seven points or less -- an average margin of 5.8 points.

"Usually they're like, 'Aw, that's Arkansas Tech, we don't have to worry about them,'" Rose said. "We're trying to make a statement so people can feel us."

Tech returns its four leading rushers, who were a part of a running game that ranked No. 26 in NCAA Division II (215.4 yards per game). Each running back averaged over 4.0 yards per carry and combined for 1,867 yards and 18 touchdowns.

"We call ourselves 'The Stable,' " said 5-7, 188-pound senior Brayden Stringer, who rushed for 474 yards and three touchdowns.

Stringer was an all-state running back and wrestler at Blanchard High School (Okla.) in 2014, and he was deciding whether to wrestle at Oklahoma, Nebraska or North Carolina State when his high school friend, Tech junior first baseman Kyle Love, told him he needed to take a look at the Wonder Boy football team.

"I wanted to play football," Stringer said. "I sent my highlight film in."

Stringer then drew interest and a call from Monica and co-defensive coordinator Raleigh Jackson.

Stringer visited, Tech offered a scholarship and he accepted.

Now, Stringer is a part of The Stable that includes junior Bryan Allen (584 yards, 5 touchdowns), junior Kristian Thompson (387 yards, 10 touchdowns), and sophomore Justin Bailey (422 yards). The quarterback is senior Ty Reasnor.

Stringer will also play slot receiver, and he is the kick and punt returner. Stringer helped Tech to its No. 17 national ranking in punt return yardage (14.27 yards per return).

"Wherever I can help the team, that's what I'll do," Stringer said.

The Tech defense ranked No. 21 in turnovers gained (28) last season, and the team returns Rose (3 forced fumbles), junior free safety Kristen Trammell (3 interceptions) and junior cornerback Jandt Weary (2 interceptions).

"We want the ball," Rose said. "So we try to force a lot of turnovers. The more takeaways, the more opportunity the offense has to score the ball."

Tech opens the season at home Thursday against Southern Arkansas, which was picked as the favorite to win the conference in the preseason coaches poll and is ranked No. 22 in the AFCA Division II coaches poll.

SAU has not beaten Tech in Russellville since 2007, and ever since, whichever team was at home has won.

"That sets high expectations for us," Stringer said. "And they're coming out ranked No. 1 [in the GAC]. Maybe they'll overlook us, but I hope they bring their best so we beat them on their best day."

