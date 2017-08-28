Stanton hits 50th home run, Marlins sweep Padres

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 6, PADRES 2

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run to break an eighth-inning tie, helping the Miami Marlins sweep the San Diego Padres with a 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Stanton became the first National League player to reach 50 home runs since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007. Stanton's 17 home runs in August tied him for the second-most in MLB history in the month, behind Rudy York's 18 in 1937.

With the score 2-2, Dee Gordon singled to lead off the eighth. Stanton then drove a 2-1 pitch from Clayton Richard (6-13) into the hedge in center field.

The All-Star slugger also walked, doubled home a run and singled in four plate appearances, hiking his average to .296. He increased his RBI total to 108, a career high.

Dan Straily, Kyle Barraclough (5-1) and two other pitchers combined on a seven-hitter. The Marlins' three-game sweep and fourth consecutive victory overall gave them 13 wins in the past 16 games.

BREWERS 3, DODGERS 2 Jimmy Nelson took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and visiting Milwaukee beat Yu Darvish in his return from the disabled list, defeating the Dodgers to hand Los Angeles its first series loss in nearly three months. The Brewers, who took two of three at Dodger Stadium, pulled within two games of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Los Angeles had gone 19-0-3 in series since dropping two of three games at home to Washington from June 5-7.

PHILLIES 6, CUBS 3 Rookie Rhys Hoskins homered for the fifth consecutive game and made a diving catch to start a game-changing triple play in the fifth inning, leading host Philadelphia past Chicago.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, GIANTS 0 Patrick Corbin pitched seven-plus innings in his fourth consecutive victory, J.D. Martinez homered twice and host Arizona pulled away for the victory.

ROCKIES 3, BRAVES 0 Jon Gray pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning and Mark Reynolds hit a two-run homer, leading visiting Colorado over Atlanta.

PIRATES 5, REDS 2 John Jaso and Starling Marte each drove in two runs as visiting Pittsburgh earned its second consecutive victory.

METS 6, NATIONALS 5, 1ST GAME Amed Rosario hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and visiting New York cut down the potential tying run at the plate for the final out in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 12, ROYALS 0 Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight host Cleveland's nine-run second inning, and the AL Central-leading Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep. Carlos Carrasco (13-6) allowed six hits in seven innings, and the Indians, who haven't given up a run in 28 innings, outscored the Royals 20-0 in the series. It's the first time Cleveland has posted three consecutive shutouts since 1956. Kansas City hasn't scored in 34 consecutive innings, a team record and the longest drought in the majors this season.

TWINS 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Byron Buxton homered three times and set a career high with five RBIs, powering visiting Minnesota to a victory over Toronto. Buxton had four hits, scored four runs and stole a base in his first career multihomer game. Kyle Gibson (8-10) pitched into the seventh inning for the Twins.

YANKEES 10, MARINERS 1 Host New York took advantage of a record five errors by Seattle in the first inning. Mariners shortstop Jean Segura committed three early miscues -- two on one play. Third baseman Kyle Seager and left fielder Ben Gamel also botched balls as the Yankees scored six runs, one earned, in the first inning against Andrew Albers (2-1). Seattle's five errors were the most in an inning in club history. The previous major league team to make five errors in one inning was the 1977 Chicago Cubs, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

ORIOLES 2, RED SOX 1 Adam Jones and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back RBI doubles against Doug Fister in the first inning, and visiting Baltimore held on for a three-game sweep of AL East-leading Boston.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 1 Right-hander Lucas Giolito threw seven scoreless innings to earn his first major league victory for host Chicago.

ASTROS 7, ANGELS 5 Brian McCann tripled with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, rallying visiting Houston.

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 3 Matt Olson and Matt Chapman hit consecutive home runs in the second inning, and host Oakland completed a three-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 3, CARDINALS 2 (10) Logan Morrison hit his second home run of the game in the 10th inning for visiting Tampa Bay. Morrison drove a 97-mph fastball from Sam Tuivailala (3-3) into the right-center field bleachers with one out in the 10th for his 31st homer.

