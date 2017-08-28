Police ID passenger killed when Ford Mustang ran off Little Rock road

Arkansas State Police have identified a man who died in a wreck in Little Rock last month.

Kenneth Lewis Lemon, 56, was riding in a 2004 Ford Mustang that was traveling north on Stagecoach Road when it hit a curb near Otter Creek Parkway.

The vehicle went off the road and into a ditch, hitting a tree and a rock wall, before overturning, state police said.

Lemon suffered fatal injuries. The driver, Melissa D. Harris, 37, was listed as hurt, though the extent of her injuries wasn't detailed.

Arkansas State Police reported De Queen’s death Sunday. It was unclear why the report was released so long after the crash.