FOOTBALL

Spurrier to speak at LRTD Club

Former Florida, South Carolina and Duke head football coach Steve Spurrier will be the guest speaker at today’s Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon at the Embassy Suites hotel.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and the program begins at 11:50 a.m. Admission is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

GOLF

Hargraves advances into match play

Little Rock’s Bev Hargraves has advanced into the match-play portion of the U.S. Senior Amateur at The Minikahda Club in Minneapolis after finishing tied for 20th after after rounds of 72 and 75 for a 36-hole total of 3-over 147.

Hargraves will meet John Hornbeck of Saratoga, Wyo.

ATHLETICS

Bumpas going into SWC Hall of Fame

Former Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman and assistant coach Dick Bumpas has been elected to the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

Bumpas is the 36th former Razorbacks player or coach to be inducted into the SWC Hall of Fame. Each year a committee selects nine new members — one each from the nine schools that comprised the conference.

This year’s induction ceremony will be Oct. 2 on the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth. Nine more athletes or coaches with Arkansas ties will be inducted during a November luncheon at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, but they have not been announced.

Bumpas, a Fort Smith native who played for the Razorbacks from 1968-1970, was the SWC defensive player of the year and a consensus All-American defensive tackle as a senior. He was the defensive line coach for the Razorbacks’ 1989 SWC championship team.

In 2011, Bumpas was inducted in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and was a 2006 inductee to the UA Sports Hall of Honor.

— Matt Jones

SOCCER

Goins scores four goals

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Parker Goins scored four goals in a 6-1 victory over Abilene Christian Sunday at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Goins scored in the 17th, 33rd, 48th and 61st minutes to tie a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville record for most goals in a soccer game. The feat had been accomplished 14 other times by 10 Arkansas players, most recently by Julie Williford in a 2001 game against LSU.

UALR blanks Missouri State

Quin Wilkes and Liesa Seifert scored in the second half for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in a 2-0 victory over Missouri State on Sunday afternoon at the Coleman Sports & Recreation Complex in Little Rock.

Wilkes’ goal came in the 47th minute while Seifert’s came in the 67th minute.

Meagan Swanson made three saves for the Trojans (2-2-0).

OUTDOORS

Hunters Education class scheduled

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold a hunter education class today, Tuesday and Thursday from 6-9:30 p.m in Benton at the Gene Moss Bldg., at Tyndall Park

Attendance is required all three days to pass the course.

Anyone born after 1968 must complete a hunter education course and carry a valid hunter education card to hunt in Arkansas. Children under 16 may hunt without hunter education as long as they are under the direct supervision of an adult who is 21 years old and has a valid hunting license.

Register for the class at www.register-ed.com