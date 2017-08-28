Home / Latest News /
Woman gets life for murder in parrot case
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:04 p.m.
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man's pet parrot.
Forty-nine-year-old Glenna Duram of Sand Lake learned her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.
Forty-six-year-old Martin Duram was shot five times in May 2015. Glenna Duram suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.
Martin Duram's ex-wife, Christina Keller, has said that after the slaying, the pet parrot, Bud, repeated "don't [expletive] shoot" in Martin Duram's voice. Keller took ownership of the bird after Martin Duram's death.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman gets life for murder in parrot case
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.