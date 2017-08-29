CONWAY CHRISTIAN 35, DANVILLE 12

CONWAY -- Senior running back Luke Gates rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 22 carries to lead Conway Christian (1-0) to a victory over Danville (0-1) at Estes Stadium.

Junior quarterback Jacob Wood completed 6 of 13 passes for 69 yards and 1 touchdown, and he rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 carries for the Eagles.

Conway Christian, which won its first game under former Little Rock Christian and De Queen coach Justin Kramer, led 28-12 at halftime and 35-12 at the end of the third quarter.

Junior running back Quentin Tolbert led Danville offensively, rushing for 116 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries.

