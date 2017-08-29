PHOTOS: Woman shot trying to break up fight involving multiple people in Little Rock, police say

A woman was shot in the leg outside a vacant Little Rock home during an altercation among multiple people Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called around 10:35 a.m. to the intersection of 17th and Elm streets.

Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said around six people were involved in an argument that ended in the victim, a black woman in her early 20s, being struck by gunfire.

The victim reportedly had tried to break up the fight, resulting in her being shot, according to police.

Authorities said another woman at the scene of the fight had a gun pointed at her head. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Moore said.

The shooter, described as a black man in his early 20s who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has long braided hair, fled behind the vacant residence toward Cedar Street.

Two other people are also considered persons of interest, Moore said.

Moore said the victim was transported to a local hospital and was in stable as of shortly before noon Tuesday.