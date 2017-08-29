Firm plans $4M expansion to Arkansas operations

A company that makes trailer suspension and axle systems for commercial vehicles will invest $4 million in a new facility in Arkansas, expanding its existing operations.

SAF-HOLLAND said Tuesday that it will open a new facility in a building left vacant when automotive supplier Federal-Mogul shut down in 2009.

The expansion will give the Luxembourg-based company "additional manufacturing/warehousing space, paint line, robotic welding cells, and other new technology and equipment," according to a news release distributed by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The release noted that SAF-HOLLAND has created 60 new positions. It employs more than 210 people currently.

In the release, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the "jobs being created are the advanced manufacturing jobs that spur economic development and raise the quality of life for employees and their families.”