Latest forecast: Harvey brings threat of heavy rain, flash flooding, tornadoes to Arkansas

Tropical Storm Harvey will careen inland into Arkansas in the coming days, bringing with it threats of heavy rain, flash floods and isolated tornadoes, forecasters predicted Tuesday.

Hurricane Harvey walloped the coast of southern Texas over the weekend and continues to drop buckets of rain in the area after the system transitioned into a tropical storm. It’s forecast to make a second landfall on the upper Texas coast early Wednesday before slowly drifting north and east, according to a Tuesday morning statement from the National Weather Service of Little Rock.

Most of Harvey is predicted to pass into southeast Arkansas on Thursday night and curve into northern Mississippi on Friday morning, forecasters said early Tuesday.

Before the entire system enters Arkansas, the outer bands of Harvey will reach the state and bring rain, starting Wednesday morning, the statement said. The heaviest rainfall is predicted for Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall totaling 4 to 8 inches is possible in the eastern and central portion of the state along Harvey’s direct path whereas the northwest corner of Arkansas can expect less than an inch, officials said.

As for Little Rock, the forecast shows anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rainfall with the possibility of thunder, though that’s subject to change. Meteorologist Michael Brown said the Little Rock office thinks Harvey is moving further east than originally predicted.

If it does move to the east, Little Rock and the surrounding area could see lower precipitation, around 1 to 2 inches, Brown said. He cautioned that forecasters will know more when the tropical storm starts migrating into the state.

Heavy rain can bring flash flooding, the National Weather Service warned in its release. White, Black, Ouachita and Saline basins as well as the lower Arkansas south of Pine Bluff are all at risk of river flooding.

Isolated tornadoes could also be spawned from the tropical storm, though they tend to be “weak and short-lived" but still dangerous, the release said. They generally move south to north or southeast to northwest, the release said.

The greatest tornado threat comes Wednesday afternoon and evening as well as Thursday afternoon and night across southeast Arkansas below Pine Bluff, the release said.