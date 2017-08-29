Former Arkansas court employee charged with 23 counts of felony fraud

A former Arkansas court administrator was arrested on fraud charges Friday after she ordered snacks and soda through a government account and lied on milage forms, according to court documents.

Kelsey Dawn Wilson, 37, of Paragould was arrested on 23 felony counts of non-financial identity fraud, according to an arrest affidavit.

Between Feb. 1, 2016 and Aug. 4, 2017, Wilson was employed by the state as a trial court administrator. She worked for Judge Randy Philhours in the Second Judicial Circuit, according to the state judiciary website.

During that time, Wilson used an office account with Quill.com, an office supply website, to order $612.35 in items for personal use, the affidavit says. Those items included snacks, soda, water and battery chargers for phones.

Wilson is also accused of turning in false mileage reports to the clerk's office. That amount totaled to $1,861.42, the affidavit says.

A warrant for Wilson's arrest was issued last week and fulfilled Friday, according to court documents.

Her bail was set at $5,000 Friday night, said an official with District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's office.