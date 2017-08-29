Hogs strike quickly on NLR sophomore guard

North Little Rock sophomore guard Moses Moody's outstanding play during the spring and summer for Team Superstar South caught the eye of numerous college coaches, including University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Mike Anderson.

That led to the Hogs hosting Moody and his family for an unofficial visit Sunday and Anderson extending a scholarship offer.

"We really enjoyed the visit," said Moody, who had the chance to play several games of H-O-R-S-E with assistant Scotty Thurman. "We really appreciated all coaches being there and taking time out for us. We were really impressed with both the athletic facilities and academic center."

Moody, 6-5, 170 pounds, is also drawing interest from Baylor, UCLA, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others. He played at Little Rock Parkview as a freshman last season.

While he's had limited time with Moody, Charging Wildcats Coach Johnny Rice likes what he's seen.

"What I've seen is every characteristic of an elite player," Rice said. "I say that physical wise, mentally, how he handles himself in the classroom. Just his total character that I've seen with his teammates and with faculty.

"Same thing I saw with KeVaughn Allen, Anton Beard, Dayshawn Watkins, K.J. Hill. High Division I athletes, I see the same thing with Moses."

Future150.com rates Moody a four-star recruit and the No. 27 overall prospect for the Class of 2020 class. Rice noticed very early on that Moody had a strong work ethic.

"Moses is a gym rat," Rice said. "He's the first one on the floor. When we break off to leave, he's hanging around and working out even more on certain stuff. That really caught my eye how he's a gym rat, and that gets contagious with his teammates quick."

Moody is working to improve his defense, which is aided by his wingspan of about 7 feet.

"He knows he's got some areas to get better at defensively," Rice said. "I'll say his lateral movement is an area he's really stressing. But sure, he gets his hands on a lot of things because his wingspan is unreal."

Moody plans to attend some Razorback football and basketball games this fall. Moody is the first in-state sophomore to receive an offer from the Razorbacks.

Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson and his staff were successful in impressing forward Josh LeBlanc on his official visit over the weekend.

"It far exceeded what I thought it would be," LeBlanc said. "It's a great place with great facilities and great coaches. I can really see myself being a great fit there."

LeBlanc, 6-7, 210, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy had more than 20 scholarship offers before announcing Arkansas, LSU, Georgetown and Texas A&M were his finalists in early August.

The Hogs will have six seniors to replace after the upcoming season, and LeBlanc is a major target.

"I just love how Arkansas plays," said LeBlanc, who has a 7-1 inch wingspan. "I feel like they have a great situation over there for me with what is going on."

LeBlanc averaged 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocked shots while shooting 61 percent from the field in the Under Armour Association while playing for Louisiana Elite.

He led Madison Prep to a 34-3 record and their third consecutive state title while averaging 14.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks as a junior.

His mother and father accompanied him on his trip to Fayetteville. LeBlanc and his mother visited Georgetown about two weeks ago. He's scheduled to visit Texas A&M on Sept. 8 and LSU at an undetermined date.

ESPN rates LeBlanc a four-star prospect and the No. 98 overall prospect.

