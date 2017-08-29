Lawsuit filed over Little Rock club shooting that injured 28

LITTLE ROCK — One of 28 people injured when gunfire broke out during a concert at a Little Rock nightclub Tuesday sued the club's manager and the owner of the building where it occurred.

An attorney for Patrick Hardy filed the lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Herman Lewis. Lewis manages the Power Ultra Lounge where the July 1 shooting occurred during a performance by Ricky Hampton, a rapper who goes by the name Finese2Tymes. The lawsuit also names 6th and Center LLC, which owns the building where the shooting occurred.

The lawsuit accuses Lewis and the building's owners of negligence by allowing the club to operate despite multiple police incidents. Hardy was shot and jumped from the second floor to escape the gunfire, according to the lawsuit. Josh Gillispie, Hardy's attorney, said in a statement the 29-year-old missed weeks of work recovering from the shooting and suffers emotional distress from it.

An attorney for Lewis did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday afternoon, while 6th and Center LLC declined to comment on the lawsuit. The club was evicted from the building after the shooting.

Twenty-five people were shot when gunfire erupted at the club, and three were injured trying to escape. Kentrell Gwynn, Hampton's bodyguard, was charged earlier this month with 10 counts of aggravated assault in the shooting. Police have said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.