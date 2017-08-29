Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 11:25 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Little Rock man, 22, arrested after driving golf cart on part of I-630, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:10 a.m.

corey-james-hern-22-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Corey James Hern, 22, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 22-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday after he drove a golf cart on part of a Little Rock interstate, police said.

Corey James Hern of Little Rock was spotted by a police officer driving a golf cart on an Interstate 630 off-ramp at University Avenue sometime before 3:30 a.m., according to a report.

Hern was stopped, and a pipe used to smoke illegal drugs was found on his person, according to an arrest report.

Hern was arrested on charges of driving an unlawful vehicle on an interstate as well as possessing an instrument of a crime.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock man, 22, arrested after driving golf cart on part of I-630, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online