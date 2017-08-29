Arkansas man accused of fracturing infant's skull, slapping 2-year-old

An Arkansas man accused of fracturing an infant’s skull and slapping a 2-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Shawn Charles Tabor, 27, of Rogers entered a not guilty plea to first-degree battery and second-degree domestic battery charges in Benton County Circuit Court, the paper reported.

On July 4, the Rogers Police Department began investigating after a 2-month-old baby girl was brought to the Mercy Hospital emergency room with a fractured skull and brain bleeding, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was transferred to a hospital in Missouri and found to have fractures along her legs in various stages of healing, the document states.

Tabor, the child’s father, told the child’s mother that before she was hospitalized, he was holding his daughter when he tripped and fell, sending the girl into a rocking chair, according to investigators.

He also reportedly told police that he had become “agitated” that the baby girl was crying and threw her 6 to 10 feet onto a couch. Tabor said he did not see her land because he left the room after tossing her.

Police also obtained a picture showing a large bruise on the face of the mother’s other child, a 2-year-old boy. The affidavit states the bruise ran the length of his temple to his jaw and appeared to have been caused by a slap.

Tabor told police that the boy likely slipped in water and hit his head on the side of the shower.

After an investigation, Tabor was arrested. A no contact order was issued for the children. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held at the Benton County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.