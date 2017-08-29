McGehee spreads rushing yards generously

McGehee made quick work of Baptist Prep for the second consecutive season at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Owls compiled 319 yards in the first half en route to a 56-0 rout of the Eagles on Monday in the teams' season opener.

McGehee (1-0), which defeated Baptist Prep (0-1) 34-7 last season in Little Rock, jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and led 50-0 at halftime. With the 35-point sportsmanship rule in place, a running clock was used for the entire second half.

Sophomore running back Caleb Woodson rushed for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries to lead McGehee, which outgained Baptist Prep 437-99.

"The Lord's blessed us with some good backs," McGehee Coach Marcus Haddock said. "They've worked their tails off. They got some speed, and when they need to step on some folks, they'll take it to the house."

McGehee also was aided by junior running back Kaylon Handley, who rushed for 79 yards on 9 carries, and senior running back Deonta Haynes, who rushed for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns on 3 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass -- all in the first half. Junior Keuntai Reed contributed 40 yards on five carries.

Junior quarterback Cory Smart completed 2 of 3 passes for 59 yards and 1 touchdown.

McGehee opened the game with a six-play, 53-yard drive that resulted in a 8-yard touchdown run by Smart. Sophomore AJ Williams' two-point conversion pass to Reed was good, giving the Owls an 8-0 lead with 9:54 left in the first quarter.

The Owls made it 10-0 with a safety at the 8:40 mark of the first quarter when Baptist Prep senior punter Noah Johnson fumbled the snap in the end zone.

Dewayne Railey's 8-yard run and Smart's two-point conversion pass to Haynes with 3:41 left in the quarter extended the Owls' lead to 18-0.

On Baptist Prep's next possession, sophomore quarterback Jax Coleman was intercepted by McGehee sophomore linebacker Bryce Wood. One play later, Haynes scored from 17 yards out for a 24-0 lead with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, McGehee continued to pour it on the Eagles.

Smart threw his first pass of the game, which was completed to Haynes for 17 yards and the Owls' fourth touchdown, stretching the lead to 30-0.

With 10:16 left in the second quarter, McGehee made it 38-0 on Woodson's 21-yard run and Smart's two-point conversion run. Scoring runs of 1 yard by junior Kendarius Lewis and 19 yards by Haynes extended the Owls' lead to 50-0 with 3:47 left in the first half. Woodson's 56-yard run with 8:00 left to play capped the scoring for the Owls.

Baptist Prep travels to Class 2A Rison on Sept. 8 before hosting Joe T. Robinson on Sept. 15. Coach Morgan Cruce, whose team went 0-10 in his first season at the Little Rock private school, said Monday's loss can be a learning experience for his 23 Eagles.

"This one is over," Cruce said. "We just have to strap it up and go to work again. That's all we can do. This one is on us as coaches. It's not on them at all."

Coleman completed 2 of 9 passes for 59 yards with 2 interceptions for the Eagles, who had seven turnovers, including five fumbles.

McGehee, which finished 5-5 last season, hosts Desha County rival Dumas on Sept. 8.

