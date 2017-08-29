Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 11:21 a.m.

PHOTO: 2 woman dressed as nuns try to rob bank, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:58 a.m.

this-series-of-surveillance-photos-posted-on-the-official-fbi-philadelphia-twitter-account-show-women-dressed-as-nuns-who-attempted-to-rob-a-citizens-bank-near-tannersville-pa-on-monday-aug-28-2017

PHOTO BY FBI VIA AP

This series of surveillance photos posted on the official FBI Philadelphia Twitter account show women dressed as nuns who attempted to rob a Citizens Bank near Tannersville, Pa., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.


TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Poconos.

Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday, and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.

Each woman was wearing a black nun's habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.

The FBI is investigating.

