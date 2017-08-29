Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: 2 woman dressed as nuns try to rob bank, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:58 a.m.
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Poconos.
Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday, and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.
Each woman was wearing a black nun's habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.
The FBI is investigating.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: 2 woman dressed as nuns try to rob bank, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.