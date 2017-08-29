Robbed of wallets at gunpoint in Little Rock mobile home park, pair tells police

A Little Rock man and woman were robbed of their wallets Friday after a stranger threatened them with a gun and hit one victim in the head, police said.

Little Rock officers were sent at 8:37 p.m. to a mobile home park at 9500 S. Heights Road, according to a police report.

There, a 40-year-old woman told police that she and the 53-year-old man she lives with had just returned home from the laundry room when an assailant approached. He put a firearm to the side of her head and stole her wallet, cigarettes and lighter, the 40-year-old said.

Then, the robber reportedly went over to the 53-year-old man, who was taking clothing out of their vehicle. He struck the man on the back of his head and stole his wallet, too, police said.

Officers reportedly searched the area for the attacker but could not find him.

The robber was described as a black man who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds and was wearing a white shirt and black pants. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.