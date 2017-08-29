Police: Arkansas officer hurt after fleeing vehicle pins him against RV; 2 arrested

Authorities say a driver pinned an Arkansas officer against an RV as he tried to flee a gas station Friday night.

Springdale Police Department officer Edgar Hernandez was recovering Tuesday from his injuries, an agency spokesman said.

According to a preliminary report, the assault happened around 6:10 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in Springdale, just off Interstate 49.

Police said officers were investigating a call at the gas station when Aaron Wellesley, 34, ran back to a vehicle and drove off.

As the vehicle pulled away, officer John Lawrence reportedly ran along the passenger side. Officer Edgar Hernandez threw himself at the driver's-side door, hanging from it as the vehicle hit the back of an RV, authorities said.

Hernandez, who was pinned between Wellesley's vehicle and the RV, was said to be in pain and struggling to walk. An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

Lawrence drew his gun before both occupants of the vehicle — Wellesley and 29-year-old passenger Ashley Wellesley — were arrested, authorities said.

The two were taken to the Washington County jail on charges that included first-degree battery and aggravated assault.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Wellesley was being held at the jail in lieu of $20,000 bond. Ashley Wellesley's bail was set at $5,000.