Woman arrested after vehicle collides head-on with Little Rock police unit, cops say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:18 a.m.
A woman was arrested on drug charges Monday after her vehicle collided head-on with a Little Rock police unit, authorities said.
The officer was traveling north around the 6100 block of Geyer Springs Road when a vehicle ran into the police unit head-on, according to a police report.
The officer then pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the woman, identified as 27-year-old LaQuesha Graham of Little Rock.
The report did not indicate if anyone was injured in the collision.
Police noted on the report there was a "strong smell" of marijuana coming from inside Graham's vehicle. A green, leafy substance was found in the center console, and a scale was also located, police said.
Graham was arrested around 9:40 p.m. on misdemeanor charges of possessing drugs and an instrument of a crime.
A court date is scheduled for Sept. 11.
