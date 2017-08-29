Woman arrested after vehicle collides head-on with Little Rock police unit, cops say

A woman was arrested on drug charges Monday after her vehicle collided head-on with a Little Rock police unit, authorities said.

The officer was traveling north around the 6100 block of Geyer Springs Road when a vehicle ran into the police unit head-on, according to a police report.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the woman, identified as 27-year-old LaQuesha Graham of Little Rock.

The report did not indicate if anyone was injured in the collision.

Police noted on the report there was a "strong smell" of marijuana coming from inside Graham's vehicle. A green, leafy substance was found in the center console, and a scale was also located, police said.

Graham was arrested around 9:40 p.m. on misdemeanor charges of possessing drugs and an instrument of a crime.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 11.