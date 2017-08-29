Principal reinvites Rep. Hill

The principal of a Little Rock elementary school over the weekend canceled Monday's scheduled visit to the campus by U.S. Rep. French Hill after learning that some parents and others planned to protest the Republican lawmaker in front of the school.

But Donna Hall, acting principal at Gibbs Magnet Elementary, 1115 W. 16th St., said in a Sunday evening email to school parents that she now regrets the cancellation and has asked Hill to reschedule a visit.

"Following notification that a protest would be staged in front of the school and concerned that the protest would be a disruption to the day for students, I made a decision to cancel the congressman's visit," Hall said in the Sunday email that was provided to the newspaper on Monday.

"However, after further consideration, I do not believe canceling Congressman Hill's visit was the best decision," Hall wrote. "Gibbs, as an international magnet [school], enjoys a variety of speakers from different backgrounds. From time to time, we have elected officials speak at our schools, and though they may have varying political views, we welcome their non-partisan interaction with our students. If any protest should occur, we would use that as an opportunity to educate our students about the democratic process in action and the right to peacefully demonstrate differing views."

Hall also wrote that there is a policy that does not allow elected officials to campaign, give partisan speeches or take photographs with pupils.

"We do not believe that Congressman Hill's visit would have violated that policy," Hall wrote.

She said he was invited to speak to the school's fifth-graders on the school's 2017 theme of "Go Do Great Things."

"We have offered our apologies to the congressman and asked him to reschedule," Hall said, and added that exposing students to diverse opinions and people "helps them become well rounded, informed, thoughtful, and engaged citizens."

A statement from Hill released Monday evening through his office did not say if the visit will be rescheduled, but it said he treasures his time with students.

"From college to kindergarten, I love interacting with teachers and students," Hill said in the statement. "I visit schools throughout the year to discuss students' aspirations and dreams, and the issues of the day, as well as the role education has played in my life, my career as an entrepreneur, and the incredibly important duty to serve that each one of us has in our Constitutional Republic."

The plan for Hill's 12:30 p.m. Monday visit to the school was included in a Friday message from the acting principal to parents that also announced the implementation of the school's tardy policy. Hall said in that first announcement that parents were welcome to come to the school to hear Hill.

Barclay Key, a parent at the school, sent a responding email to an undisclosed list of recipients asking who made the arrangements for Hill to speak. Key provided the email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

"I'm appalled that a supporter of Donald Trump would be allowed to speak to our children, not to mention someone who voted to take away health insurance from many of the families at our school," Key wrote Friday night.

In a later email Saturday, Key questioned whether Hill had been instructed not to give a political speech, and he questioned whether photos and video of the congressman and children would later be used for political advertisements.

Hall responded that would not be the case, but later on Saturday she announced the cancellation.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore also became involved Saturday, sending an email to both Key and Hall, saying: "I am not sure who set up the Congressman's visit but I think it is appropriate. He is not there to make a political speech."

