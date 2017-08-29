Royals threaten MLB record for scoring futility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals extended their scoreless streak to a franchise-record 43 innings, getting shut out for a fourth consecutive game in a 12-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The Royals haven't scored since the second inning of a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday and were blanked three times over the weekend by Cleveland. The 1968 Chicago Cubs and 1906 Philadelphia Athletics hold the major league record at 48 scoreless innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The 1992 Cubs were the last team to be blanked in four consecutive games, and it hasn't happened in the American League since the 1964 Washington Senators -- nine years before the adoption of the designated hitter. No team has been shut out in five consecutive games since at least 1913, according to information gathered from baseball-reference.com.

The Royals were two games out of first place on July 28 after a nine-game winning streak. Since then, they have lost 19 of 29 and are 10 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland and three games back of Minnesota for the final AL wild card.

Austin Pruitt (7-4) pitched six innings of one-run ball for Tampa Bay, and Matt Andriese allowed one more hit while getting a three-inning save.

Lucas Duda, Wilson Ramos and Logan Morrison went deep for Tampa Bay, with Duda getting his 25th and Morrison his 32nd of the season. Evan Longoria and Morrison hit back-to-back doubles after Duda's shot in the third off Ian Kennedy (4-10).

Kennedy was removed after Ramos' home run later that inning. He allowed 7 runs on 2 home runs and 4 doubles, 2 walks and a sacrifice fly. Kennedy has allowed 15 runs and 19 hits, 6 of them home runs, in 10 innings in his past 3 starts. He is winless in a club record 17 consecutive home starts.

ORIOLES 7, MARINERS 6 Adam Jones hit his 25th home run of the season, Welington Castillo had 3 hits and 2 RBI and host Baltimore beat Seattle for its fifth consecutive victory. Chris Davis doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning for the resurgent Orioles, who climbed over .500 (66-65) for the first time since June 11. Baltimore jumped past Seattle (66-66) to within 1½ games of idle Minnesota for the final AL wild-card spot.

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Christian Vazquez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Eduardo Nunez added a solo home run and visiting Boston beat the Toronto, snapping a four-game skid. Vazquez singled in the second and fifth innings, homered in the seventh and doubled in the eighth to help the AL East-leading Red Sox avoid their first five-game losing streak of the season. Since July 29, Vazquez is batting .439 (25 for 57) with eight extra-base hits.

INDIANS 6, YANKEES 2 Corey Kluber outpitched Luis Severino in a matchup of all-stars, and slumping Jose Ramirez hit two home runs to power visiting Cleveland past New York for its fifth consecutive victory. Carlos Santana hit a tiebreaking homer off Severino in the seventh inning and Austin Jackson also went deep for the AL Central leaders, who increased their cushion to seven games over idle Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, PIRATES 1 Mike Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the eighth inning and helped himself at the plate, leading host Chicago over Pittsburgh. Montgomery (5-6) struck out four and walked none in his second start since he was inserted into the rotation after Jon Lester was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The left-hander was pulled after Jordy Mercer snapped his 17⅓-inning scoreless streak with a leadoff home run in the eighth.

NATIONALS 11, MARLINS 2 Max Scherzer overpowered Giancarlo Stanton, Howie Kendrick hit a three-run triple and host Washington beat Miami. Scherzer (13-5) allowed one run and five hits, including Christian Yelich's home run, and had 10 strikeouts in his return from the 10-day disabled list. Stanton, named National League player of the week for the second time this month on Monday, went 0 for 3 against Scherzer with two strikeouts and a groundball double play one day after becoming the first NL player to hit 50 home runs in a season since Prince Fielder in 2007.

PHILLIES 6, BRAVES 1 Rhys Hoskins ended his home run streak but did drive in the go-ahead run with a sixth-inning double, Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings and host Philadelphia beat Atlanta.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 4, ROCKIES 3 Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, including a two-run triple, and Jordan Zimmermann rebounded from early trouble to help visiting Detroit beat Colorado. The Rockies stranded 11 baserunners as they began a nine-game homestand. Their lead for the second NL wild-card spot dwindled to three games over idle Milwaukee.

