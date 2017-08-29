Search for missing hiker at state park in Arkansas enters 3rd day

Authorities were still searching for a missing hiker Tuesday morning at a state park in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas State Parks spokeswoman Meg Matthews said crews from several counties as well as the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism were combing over Devil’s Den State Park to find a man who was reported missing Sunday.

Two men were hiking when one said he didn’t feel well, prompting the other hiker to go back to the vehicle for medicine, Matthews said.

When he returned, the sick man was nowhere to be found, according to authorities.

Officials searched into the late-night hours Sunday before calling off the search. It resumed for most of Monday and continued Tuesday.