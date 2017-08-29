Home / Latest News /
2 men arrested in central Arkansas after trying to meet with youths for sex, sheriff's office says
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:04 p.m.
Authorities say they have arrested two Arkansas men who are accused of arranging meetings to have sexual contact with minors.
In a news release Tuesday, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said investigators found the men through "suspicious" ads they posted online.
Investigators responded to the ad, and after posing as a girl, arranged to meet Joshua M. Stockton, 39, of Little Rock. Stockton, who reportedly took a ball-gag, clamps and rope to the Conway meeting, was arrested Friday.
According to the news release, investigators set up a similar meeting — this time, while posing as a boy — with Benny D. Taylor, 78, of Hot Springs after locating another ad. Taylor was arrested in Conway with a cooler of beer, women’s underwear and lubricant Sunday, the sheriff's office said.
Taylor faces a felony charge of Internet stalking of a child and was released from Faulkner County jail on $75,000 bond Tuesday afternoon. At that time, Stockton, who is charged with one count of Internet stalking of a child and one count of theft by receiving, was being held in lieu of the same amount.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 men arrested in central Arkansas after trying to meet with youths for sex, sheriff's office says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.