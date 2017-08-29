FOOTBALL

Broyles Award adds FWAA, Stoops, Spurrier

The Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach, announced Monday that the Football Writers Association of America has been added to the selection process.

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier also have been added to the selection committee.

“We are thrilled to add the FWAA, an organization who has intensely covered college football for eight decades, to our selection process. The addition of Coach Spurrier and Coach Stoops means we are committed to having the sport’s very best evaluating the invaluable work of assistant coaches each season,” Molly Arnold, vice president of the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation and granddaughter of Frank Broyles, said in a news release.

Since the creation of the Broyles Award in 1996, 42 finalists and winners have become head coaches, with 28 currently holding that title in college or the NFL.

The FWAA will announce the 10-12 members of the Broyles Award advisory panel at a later date. The group will present a broad cross section of the organization’s members.

The winner of the 2017 Broyles Award will be announced at a ceremony in Little Rock on Dec. 5.

OBU reschedules season opener

With the threat of heavy rainfall and severe storms moving into the area later this week, the Ouachita Baptist University football season opener at home against Northwestern Oklahoma State University has been rescheduled from Thursday night to Wednesday at 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

UA teams top SEC polls

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks’ men’s and women’s cross country teams finished atop SEC preseason polls voted on by the conference coaches.

Coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their own team, and the Razorbacks men received 11 of 12 first-place votes and the women 13 of 14, meaning only University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men’s Coach Chris Bucknam and women’s Coach Lance Harter didn’t vote for Arkansas.

Alabama finished second in the men’s poll with Ole Miss third. Missouri finished second in the women’s poll with Ole Miss third. The Razorbacks open the season Friday at the Cowboy Duals in Stillwater, Okla. Arkansas’ lone home meet is the Chile Pepper Festival on Sept. 30.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas’ Rippee named setter of the week

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville sophomore Rachel Rippee was named SEC setter of the week Monday. During the three-match weekend, Rippee averaged an SEC-leading 11.80 assists per set and directed the Razorbacks’ offense to a .274 hitting percentage.

Against Utah State, Rippee had 46 assists in the straight-set victory. Against Col-State Bakersfield, she had 39 assists and reached 1,000 career assists with her eighth assist of the match. Rippee had 33 assists and set the team to a .366 hitting percentage in a sweep of Louisiana-Monroe.

UALR’s Marin top defender

University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Veronica Marin was named Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the week Monday. The Trojans middle blocker began the season with four total blocks against Miami on Friday. Later that day, Marin had a career-high eight blocks against Jackson State. She finished the weekend with six blocks against Southern Miss on Saturday.

ASU duo receives awards

Arkansas State University juniors Carlisa May and Ellie Watkins were named the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the week and setter of the week, respectively, Monday

May began the season by earning a spot on the Bluegrass Battle All-Tournament team. She had 45 kills for a 4.50 per set average and added 22 digs, 6 blocks and an ace. Her best match came in the 3-1 victory over Cincinnati when she had 21 kills in four sets. She had nine kills against No. 14 Kentucky and added another 15 in the match against No. 23 Utah.

Watkins, who transferred from Pittsburgh, had 111 assists for an 11.10 per set average. She added 13 kills on a .520 hitting percentage, 18 digs, 4 blocks and 3 aces.

UCA pair wins conference awards

The University of Central Arkansas’ Samantha Anderson and Megan Nash were named Southland Conference offensive player of the week and defensive player of the week, respectively, Monday. Anderson earned all-tournament honors at the Buffalo (N.Y.) Invitational while helping Central Arkansas sweep Canisius, Hampton and Buffalo. She had 29 kills for an average of 3.22 kills per set and an attack percentage of .310.

Nash was named MVP of the Buffalo Invitational. She had 23 kills with a hitting percentage of .410 and led the team with 5 aces and 9 blocks. Against Canisius, she had 7 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs and 3 blocks.

SOCCER

JBU freshman earns conference honor

John Brown University freshman Audrey Balafas was named Sooner Athletic Conference defensive player of the week Monday.

Balafas anchored John Brown’s defensive line, which limited Nazarene (Kan.) to one shot attempt and no goals in the second half of a 2-1 victory Friday night in Siloam Springs.

GOLF

Hargraves eliminated in Senior Amateur

Little Rock’s Bev Hargraves was eliminated by John Hornbeck of Saratoga, Wyo., 2 and 1 in the U.S. Senior Amateur at The Minikhada Club in Minneapolis.

Both men were tied after the 13th hole when Hargraves made par while Hornbeck made a bogey. Hornbeck, who had been leading since the third hole, made a birdie on No. 14 while Hargraves made bogey. After both men tied on 15 and 16, Hornbeck birdied No. 17 while Hargraves made par to end the match.