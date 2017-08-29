Transportation Department unveils live traffic cameras across Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras went live Tuesday, giving motorists a real-time look at travel across the state, including during Razorback game days.

In Little Rock alone, 12 cameras are positioned on interstates in some of the more heavily traveled areas of Arkansas’ capital city. Several more have been installed in central Arkansas.

Two cameras on Interstate 630 — one at the Hughes Street overpass and another at the Cedar Street exit — will allow motorists to monitor traffic before and after the Hogs game Thursday, said spokesman Danny Straessle.

The agency said that 28 cameras in total — all owned and operated by the Department of Transportation — have been installed and are accessible for viewing on its IDriveArkansas website.

To access the feature, click on the traffic signal on the right side of the website and select "Traffic Cameras."

Additional cameras are featured as part of a partnership with adjacent states, municipalities and commercial television stations.

“In all, there are fewer than 100 cameras currently available and that number is expected to grow significantly,” according to a news release.

