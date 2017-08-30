16-year-old charged in Springdale death

FAYETTEVILLE -- A teenager is charged with being an accomplice to capital murder in the fatal shooting of Xavier Williams in Springdale.

Junior Betero Teorea, 16, was arraigned and charged as an adult Monday in Washington County Circuit Court. He is also charged with accomplice to residential burglary.

Teorea, of Springdale, entered innocent pleas and was given a Sept. 19 court date before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

Teorea will be 17 years old on Friday. Because of his age, the death penalty is not an option.

If convicted, Teorea faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. The residential burglary charge carries a potential sentence of 10 to 40 years or life with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Teorea is being held in the Washington County juvenile jail with no bail set.

Police found Williams, 24, dead Aug. 17 in his apartment at 276 Strawberry Meadows Place, Apt. 209. He had been shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun, according to a police report.

Police said Williams was shot Aug. 16. A family member of Williams called police Aug. 17, said Lt. Jeff Taylor, police spokesman. Williams' body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory.

Detectives arrested Anferney Amram, 18; Albert Davis, 19; Billson Andrike, 19; Tracy Schuman, 33; and Teorea in the days following the shooting.

Amram was arrested on charges of capital murder, tampering with evidence, residential burglary, discharging a firearm in the city and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held in the Washington County jail with no bond set. Arraignment is set for Sept. 25.

Amram told police that he shot Williams because Williams threatened his family. Amram said he planned to kill Williams a few months ago and he stole the gun to shoot him with, according to a news release.

Schuman was arrested on charges of accomplice to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.

Davis was arrested on charges of residential burglary, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.

Andrike was arrested on charges of hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence and residential burglary.

Schuman, Davis and Andrike also have Sept. 25 arraignment dates. All are free on $15,000 bonds.

Davis told police that he and Andrike went into the apartment and picked up the bullet casings and Williams' cellphone and threw them away somewhere in Springdale, according to a police report.

Amram took the gun, pulled it apart and threw it out of a moving vehicle in Bentonville, according to a police report.

