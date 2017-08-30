Agency IDs man killed in LR wreck

Arkansas State Police identified a man who died in a vehicle wreck in Little Rock last month.

Kenneth Lewis Lemon, 56, of De Queen was riding in a 2004 Ford Mustang that was traveling north on Stagecoach Road on July 3 when it hit a curb near Otter Creek Parkway, according to a state police report.

The vehicle went off the road and into a ditch, hitting a tree and a rock wall before overturning, state police said.

Lemon suffered fatal injuries. The driver, Melissa Harris, 37, of De Queen was listed as hurt, though the extent of her injuries wasn't detailed.

State police reported Lemon's death Sunday. It was unclear why the report was released so long after the crash.

